N.S. man facing charges after police seize drugs, shotgun from crashed vehicle

A man is facing multiple weapons charges after police say they seized drugs and a shotgun from a vehicle that had just crashed in Goffs, N.S.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash on Old Guysborough Road around 9 p.m. Monday.

Officers learned the Audi A3 had left the roadway and landed in the ditch.

Police say a witness stopped to help the driver, who wasn’t injured.

While exiting the vehicle, police say the driver placed a firearm in a bag and asked the witness to drive him within cellphone range so he could make a call.

The witness agreed and then returned to the scene of the crash with the man.

The man then grabbed a second bad from the Audi, according to police.

"A search of the bags, completed by officers, resulted in the seizure of over $2,000 cash, cannabis, hash, a 12-gauge shotgun and ammunition," said Nova Scotia RCMP Const. Guillaume Tremblay in a news release.

Police say 28-year-old Aaron Matthew Poole of Waverley, N.S.,was arrested and charged with:

two counts of careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

carrying a concealed weapon

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm while knowing its possession is unauthorized

unauthorized possession ina motor vehicle

possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

two counts of possession contrary to order

Poole was held and custody and appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Tuesday.