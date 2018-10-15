

CTV Atlantic





A 19-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a police car, fled the scene, and crashed into a utility pole in Boutiliers Point, N.S.

An RCMP officer was responding to a complaint in the area just after 2 a.m. Sunday when they came across a vehicle driving on the wrong side of the road.

Police allege the driver side-swiped the police car and drove off.

The vehicle – a 2001 Honda Odyssey van – was found in a ditch a short time later. Police say the vehicle had left the road and crashed into a utility pole.

Both the driver and the police officer were assessed at the scene for minor injuries.

The driver is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, flight from police, and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending against the driver, who is from Timberlea, N.S.