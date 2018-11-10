

YARMOUTH, N.S. -- A Nova Scotia man is facing a number of charges after pulling a woman from her vehicle, robbing her, and then speeding away in her vehicle.

RCMP in Yarmouth say they responded to a call just before noon on Friday to the parking lot of a local grocery store from a passerby who witnessed a 67-year-old woman be pulled from her car and robbed.

Police say 24-year-old Gary Junior Wamboldt of Upper Lahave, Lunenburg County, approached the woman, pulled her out of her vehicle and threw her to the ground before taking her purse and cell phone and then sped off in her vehicle. She was treated by EHS at the scene for minor injuries.

The suspect struck another vehicle on Starrs Road with the stolen car and continued towards Arcadia on Highway 3 where he nearly struck a worker at a road construction site.

The man continued towards Tusket before crashing on highway 308, he then took off into the woods.

The suspect later surrendered to the police and was arrested. Police say he showed signs of drug impairment, but Wamboldt refused a test.

Wamboldt is facing a number of charges including robbery with violence, theft of a motor vehicle, drug impaired driving, fail to comply with a drug recognition expert demand, fail to remain at the scene of a collision, 3 counts of breach of condition and 2 counts of dangerous driving.

He will remain in custody and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court November on Tuesday, Nov. 13.