RCMP says an 18-year-old man from Yarmouth County, N.S., is facing several charges involving child pornography.

Officers say Jarrett Cowell was arrested at a home in East Kemptville without incident Thursday.

According to RCMP, Cowell has been charged with distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

The East Keptville man was taken to court and released by a justice on conditions. Cowell is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on April 9.

RCMP is asking anyone who is aware of child pornography materials to report it.

“In Nova Scotia it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police,” says Cpl. Jennifer Clarke in a release. “Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.”