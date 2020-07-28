HALIFAX -- A 42-year-old N.S. man is facing charges after allegedly threatening a police officer with a knife after fleeing the scene of a collision in Kentville, N.S. on Tuesday.

RCMP say at approximately 7 p.m. on July 27, officers responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle collision on Nichols Ave. In Kentville.

Police say one driver fled the scene on foot. The other driver was provided first aid by bystanders at the scene and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Witnesses provided a description of the driver who fled the area, and an RCMP officer located him nearby.

When the officer attempted to arrest the suspect, the suspect pulled a knife out of his pocket and threatened the police officer with it.

The officer used a conducted energy weapon to bring the suspect under control and was able to handcuff him without further incident. No one was injured.

The suspect, a 42-year-old man from Upper Dyke, Kings County, has not been named by police at this time. He is facing charges of:

Assaulting a police officer with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Obstruction (resisting arrest)

Failure to stop at the scene of a collision

He will appear in Kentville Provincial Court at a later date.