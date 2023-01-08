N.S. man facing charges related to July 2022 assault: police

A man from Fox Island, N.S., is facing assault and firearm charges in relation to an incident last summer.

On Wednesday, officers with the Guysborough County District RCMP received a report of an assault that took place in July 2022 at a home on Highway 16. Investigators were told a woman had been threatened and assaulted by a 49-year-old man, and that the man was illegally possessing firearms.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home on Friday, where police say the man was arrested without incident. During the search, investigators seized three rifles, a shotgun, a pellet gun, ammunition and soft body armour.

The man has been released on conditions and is facing charges of:

assault

uttering threats

unauthorized possession of a firearm (five counts)

unsafe storage of a firearm (five counts)

The man is scheduled to appear in Antigonish provincial court on Feb. 1.