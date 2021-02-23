Advertisement
N.S. man facing drug charges after 59 cannabis plants seized from basement
A sign for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in English and French along with the crest of the RCMP. (Shutterstock)
Share:
HALIFAX -- A 29-year-old man is facing several drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant of a home in Clam Point, N.S.
At approximately 4 p.m. on Feb. 14, the Barrington RCMP responded to a call of a break-and-enter at a home on Stoney Island Road. Police say the suspect vehicle, a black truck, was seen leaving the home. No description of the break-and-enter suspect was given and police say nobody was injured during the incident.
Police say while members were investigating the original call they noticed a significant amount of cannabis growing in the basement of the home.
Police executed a search warrant of the home on Feb. 17 and seized cocaine, psilocybin, a conducted energy weapon, 59 marijuana plants, processed cannabis, shatter, other cannabis products, drug paraphernalia and cash.
Twenty-nine-year-old Troy Duncan Waybret from Clam Point was arrested without incident. He is facing multiple charges, including:
- possession of cocaine
- possession of a psilocybin
- possession of a prohibited weapon
- distribution of illicit cannabis
- possession of illicit cannabis
- possession of illicit cannabis for the purpose of distribution
- possession of more than four cannabis plants
- cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants
- altering the properties of cannabis by use of organic solvent
- three counts of failure to comply with probation order
Waybret was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Shelburne Provincial Court in April.
Police continue to investigate the break-and-enter and ask anyone with information to contact Barrington RCMP or Crime Stoppers.