HALIFAX -- A 29-year-old man is facing several drug-related charges following the execution of a search warrant of a home in Clam Point, N.S.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Feb. 14, the Barrington RCMP responded to a call of a break-and-enter at a home on Stoney Island Road. Police say the suspect vehicle, a black truck, was seen leaving the home. No description of the break-and-enter suspect was given and police say nobody was injured during the incident.

Police say while members were investigating the original call they noticed a significant amount of cannabis growing in the basement of the home.

Police executed a search warrant of the home on Feb. 17 and seized cocaine, psilocybin, a conducted energy weapon, 59 marijuana plants, processed cannabis, shatter, other cannabis products, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Twenty-nine-year-old Troy Duncan Waybret from Clam Point was arrested without incident. He is facing multiple charges, including:

possession of cocaine

possession of a psilocybin

possession of a prohibited weapon

distribution of illicit cannabis

possession of illicit cannabis

possession of illicit cannabis for the purpose of distribution

possession of more than four cannabis plants

cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four cannabis plants

altering the properties of cannabis by use of organic solvent

three counts of failure to comply with probation order

Waybret was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Shelburne Provincial Court in April.

Police continue to investigate the break-and-enter and ask anyone with information to contact Barrington RCMP or Crime Stoppers.