A 59-year-old man has been arrested following a hit-and-run Sunday morning.

Police responded to a liquor corporation in the 6200 block of Lady Hammonds Road in Halifax, after receiving reports that a female patron was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot.

The 35-year-old woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries and transported to hospital for further treatment.

Witness’ were able to describe the suspect vehicle as a dark-coloured SUV which had struck a vehicle, that then hit a pedestrian. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene onto Lady Hammonds Road.

Police were able to track down the vehicle, and the 59-year-old male driver a short time later in the 3800 block of Newbery Street.

The suspect is facing a number of charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

He is being held in police custody, and will face a bail hearing on Sunday.