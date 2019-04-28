Featured
N.S. man facing impaired driving charges after a hit-and-run in Halifax
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, April 28, 2019 12:03PM ADT
A 59-year-old man has been arrested following a hit-and-run Sunday morning.
Police responded to a liquor corporation in the 6200 block of Lady Hammonds Road in Halifax, after receiving reports that a female patron was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot.
The 35-year-old woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries and transported to hospital for further treatment.
Witness’ were able to describe the suspect vehicle as a dark-coloured SUV which had struck a vehicle, that then hit a pedestrian. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene onto Lady Hammonds Road.
Police were able to track down the vehicle, and the 59-year-old male driver a short time later in the 3800 block of Newbery Street.
The suspect is facing a number of charges including impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.
He is being held in police custody, and will face a bail hearing on Sunday.