

CTV Atlantic





A 33-year-old Elmsdale, N.S. man is facing impaired driving charges after a collision on Highway 102 Wednesday.

Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, Halifax District RCMP located a 2005 Honda Civic on its side in the southbound lane of Highway 102.

Police say driver lost control of the vehicle which resulted in the vehicle rolling before coming to a rest on the driver's side. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

The driver, a 33-year-old man from Elmsdale, is facing charges for Impaired Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Operating Over the Legal Limit.

He is due to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on June 6.