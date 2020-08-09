HALIFAX -- A 22-year-old man from Whycocomagh, N.S. has been arrested and charged following a fatal collision in Glencoe, N.S. Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m., Inverness District RCMP responded to a single-vehicle collision on MacLeod Settlement Road.

Once police arrived they determined a Jeep was travelling northbound when it struck the bank and rolled.

A 19-year-old man from Whycocomagh was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old woman from Mabou, N.S. had been ejected from the Jeep and was transported to hospital with what police are calling serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Three other occupants of the Jeep were treated by EHS for minor injuries.

The 22-year-old driver, who took a roadside screening device test and failed, is facing multiple charges including impaired operation of a conveyance causing death and impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

He was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on August 10.

An RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.