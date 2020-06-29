HALIFAX -- A man from Middle Sackville, N.S., is facing multiple charges after refusing to stop for police early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight, a Halifax District RCMP officer attempted to pull over a driver in a pickup truck on Beaver Bank Road for driving with a burnt out headlight.However, the driver refused to stop and turned into a driveway. Once reaching the end of the driveway, the driver fled on foot into a wooded area – leaving the truck running. Police say they found a quantity of drugs in the truck.

The Halifax Regional Police K9 Unit responded to the scene and searched for the suspect.

Police say an off-duty RCMP officer, who was aware of the incident, chased after the suspect upon seeing him run through a backyard, with the suspect climbing a tree. Once the suspect climbed down from the tree, he was arrested without incident.

The man, who police haven’t identified, was released from custody and will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges including flight from police, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, and obstruction.