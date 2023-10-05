Atlantic

    • N.S. man facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from police

    An Enfield, N.S., man who allegedly fled from police in Lower Sackville is facing a series of weapon and trafficking charges.

    According to a press release from the RCMP, an officer spotted a speeding Cadillac on Sackville Drive around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but police say the driver refused to stop.

    Police say they found the vehicle in a Sackville Drive parking lot and arrested Cody James Bond, 25, who was the only person in the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly seized cash, cocaine, methamphetamines, score sheets, drug paraphernalia, cell phones, knives, and a loaded handgun.

    Bond is charged with:

    • flight from police
    • dangerous operation of a conveyance
    • possession of weapon for dangerous purpose (three counts)
    • careless use of a firearm
    • careless storage of a firearm
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
    • carrying a concealed weapon
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
    • possession of weapon obtained by commission of offence
    • possession of a controlled substance for purpose of trafficking (two counts)

    Bond was released on conditions and he will be back at the Dartmouth provincial court on Dec. 11.

