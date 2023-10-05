N.S. man facing several charges after allegedly fleeing from police

An Enfield, N.S., man who allegedly fled from police in Lower Sackville is facing a series of weapon and trafficking charges.

According to a press release from the RCMP, an officer spotted a speeding Cadillac on Sackville Drive around 10:50 p.m. on Tuesday. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but police say the driver refused to stop.

Police say they found the vehicle in a Sackville Drive parking lot and arrested Cody James Bond, 25, who was the only person in the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly seized cash, cocaine, methamphetamines, score sheets, drug paraphernalia, cell phones, knives, and a loaded handgun.

Bond is charged with:

flight from police

dangerous operation of a conveyance

possession of weapon for dangerous purpose (three counts)

careless use of a firearm

careless storage of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle

carrying a concealed weapon

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

possession of weapon obtained by commission of offence

possession of a controlled substance for purpose of trafficking (two counts)

Bond was released on conditions and he will be back at the Dartmouth provincial court on Dec. 11.

