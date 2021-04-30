HALIFAX -- A man from Windsor, N.S. has been charged after an investigation of more than 90 thefts of catalytic converters in numerous communities across Hants County and the Halifax Regional Municipality.

On April 21 around 7 a.m., members of the West Hants District RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit, the East Hants District and the Halifax District Street Crime Enforcement Units, executed a search warrant at a home in Windsor.

As a result of the search, police say they located several catalytic converters, tools to commit thefts, clothing, and electronic devices.

RCMP say thirty-two-year-old Markus Benjamin Caldwell was arrested without incident. He was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Windsor Provincial Court in June to face several theft-related charges. Those charges include:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Mischief over $5,000

Operation of a Motor Vehicle while prohibited

RCMP say further arrests and charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Police believe others were involved in the thefts and are asking anyone with information related to these incidents to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.