HALIFAX -- A man from St. Peter's, N.S. has been charged in relation to a sexual assault investigation.

On December 11, 2020, the Richmond County District RCMP received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted a number of times when she was a teenager.

Police say the alleged sexual assaults happened between 2012 and 2015.

An investigation into the matter began; resulting in the arrest of a 49-year-old man was St. Peter's, N.S.

Gordon Wallen Richard is facing 19 charges, which include:

Seven counts of sexual Exploitation of a Young Person – S. 153(1) CC

Five counts of sexual Assault – S. 271 CC

Five counts of sexual Interference – S. 151 CC

Two counts of invitation to Sexual Touching – S. 152 CC

Richard was released from custody on a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court in July.