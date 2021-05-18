Advertisement
N.S. man facing sexual assault charges related to incidents that allegedly happened between 2012 and 2015
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
HALIFAX -- A man from St. Peter's, N.S. has been charged in relation to a sexual assault investigation.
On December 11, 2020, the Richmond County District RCMP received a report that a woman had been sexually assaulted a number of times when she was a teenager.
Police say the alleged sexual assaults happened between 2012 and 2015.
An investigation into the matter began; resulting in the arrest of a 49-year-old man was St. Peter's, N.S.
Gordon Wallen Richard is facing 19 charges, which include:
- Seven counts of sexual Exploitation of a Young Person – S. 153(1) CC
- Five counts of sexual Assault – S. 271 CC
- Five counts of sexual Interference – S. 151 CC
- Two counts of invitation to Sexual Touching – S. 152 CC
Richard was released from custody on a number of conditions and is scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court in July.