

CTV Atlantic





A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges after he crashed his car, allegedly stole a truck while wielding a machete, and then plowed into a gas station convenience store, leaving two people injured.

The RCMP received several 911 calls before 5 p.m. Thursday about a car that was driving on the wrong side on Highway 101 and forcing oncoming vehicles off the road near Ellershouse, N.S.

Police say the black Jaguar collided with an oncoming SUV, leaving the Jaguar badly damaged.

Police allege the driver, who was armed with a machete, then stole a Dodge truck that had stopped along the highway.

The suspect took off in the truck, headed east in the westbound lane of Highway 101, towards Lower Sackville. The man was spotted driving on the centre line of the highway, forcing oncoming vehicles onto the shoulder.

RCMP officers were travelling towards the vehicle, but as they got closer, police say the suspect drove into their path and failed to stop, instead driving past them and taking Exit 2 onto the Beaver Bank Connector.

The suspect then continued at a high rate of speed until he crashed into the front of a Circle K convenience store at the corner of Sackville Drive and Beaver Bank Road.

Police say two people inside the store were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver wasn’t injured. David Raymond Farrell was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

The 38-year-old Windsor man is facing the following charges in connection with the incidents:

Two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance

Robbery with violence

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Three counts of mischief

Flight from a peace officer

Two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

Mischief endangering llfe

Attempt assault with a weapon

Uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

Two counts of operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm

Two counts of operation of a conveyance while impaired causing bodily harm

Mischief over $5,000

Farrell was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Thursday afternoon.

The RCMP say the incidents are under investigation and they’re asking anyone with photos or videos to contact them.