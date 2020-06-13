HALIFAX -- A 35-year-old man from Windsor Road, N.S. has been charged with weapons charges, assault and impaired driving after a dispute Thursday night.

Lunenburg District RCMP say they responded to a call of an assault in the community of Windsor Road, just after 11:30 p.m. on June 11.

When they arrived, they were the accused had fired rounds off inside the home, had left the scene with a firearm, and was believed to be impaired.

Officers located the vehicle a short time later, after the driver went off the road. The driver was arrested for impaired driving and assault and was taken to the detachment for a breath test.

No firearms were found when the suspect was arrested, so an RCMP Police Dog and Handler were called to assist and located a shotgun not far from the collision scene.

The driver provided breath samples that were more than three times the legal limit of 80 mg%. He was held in custody overnight and released the Friday morning on a number of conditions.

The 35-year-old man from Windsor Road is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater Provincial Court on June 24 to face the following charges:

assault

operation of a conveyance while impaired

operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration over 80 mg%

Further charges related to the firearms are pending. The investigation is ongoing.