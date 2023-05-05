N.S. man gets 9 years in child sexual assault case after arrest in Manitoba: RCMP

A Nova Scotia man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for sexual assaults involving a child.

He was arrested in Manitoba after police in Winkler, a city about a 15-minute drive from the U.S. border, received information that a stolen vehicle found abandoned in the area was linked to a man wanted in Nova Scotia.

Police were then told about two men hitchhiking in the area, one of whom was believed to be from Nova Scotia.

Police say they found the hitchhiker and arrested him. The man, who is from Colchester County, was kept in custody.

Police say they believe he was trying to cross into the United States.

Two Colchester County District RCMP officers flew to Manitoba, and with help from the Manitoba RCMP Court Liaison Unit, brought him back to Nova Scotia.

In addition to the sexual assault charge from 2020, the man is charged with motor vehicle theft and failure to comply with an undertaking.

The man has since appeared in Truro provincial court and was sentenced to more than nine years for the sexual assault offences and Failure to comply with an Undertaking.

Later this month, the man will reappear in court for the motor vehicle theft.