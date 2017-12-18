

A 46-year-old man is in hospital after a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck hauling an excavator in Nova Scotia’s Kings County.

Cpl. Kenda Sutherland of Kings District RCMP says the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Monday on Lakeville Road in Steam Mill, N.S.

Emergency crews arrived to the scene to find the driver of the car in critical condition.

The Keddy’s Corner, N.S., man was transported to hospital in Halifax.

Police say Lakewood Road is closed between Steadman Road and Highway 359 in Steam Mill.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.