

CTV Atlantic





A Cape Breton man in need of a double lung transplant is breathing easier today all thanks to the generosity of CTV viewers.

CTV first brought the story of 44-year-old D.J. Timmons last Thursday. Within an hour of that story airing, donations for D.J.’s cause began pouring in.

“It makes me feel good,” said Timmons. “That they, there’s still a lot of good people out there.”

Before CTV’s story aired, Timmons' GoFundMe page was at about $800. Today, nearly $12,000 has been donated by complete strangers.

“I was overwhelmed when I looked at the page,” said Edna Chiasson, Timmons partner. “They know some of the story, that’s it, and they were still willing to give up money.”

“Oh, I’d just like to thank everybody that helped. I just want to thank everybody,” said Timmons.

The donations haven’t only been coming in online. A local garage has started a fundraising jar to donate to Timmons cause and it is quickly adding up.

“Yes, there’s been actually a contribution of $2500 come in on Friday,” said garage co-owner Leah Ingraham.

The family says they’ll need a total of $40,000, but the generosity of donations has made their spirits higher.

“It’s a big relief, knowing that I can go anyway, and have a start,” said Timmons.

“Thank you very much, from the bottom of our hearts. You’re going to make his wish come true,” said Chiasson.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Ryan MacDonald