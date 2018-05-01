

CTV Atlantic





Markel Jason Downey was taken into police custody, without incident, after a police traffic stop Tuesday morning.

Halifax District RCMP say Downey was a passenger in a vehicle when it stopped at 11:45 a.m. on Caldwell Road in Cole Harbour.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Downey in relation to a triple shooting incident that took place in Cole Harbour Nov. 30, 2014.

The 22-year-old is facing a new trial in relation to three charges of attempted murder from this incident.