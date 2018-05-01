Featured
N.S. man involved in triple shooting incident in police custody
Markel Jason Downey was taken into police custody, without incident, after Halifax District RCMP conducted a traffic stop Tuesday morning.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 2:37PM ADT
Halifax District RCMP say Downey was a passenger in a vehicle when it stopped at 11:45 a.m. on Caldwell Road in Cole Harbour.
A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Downey in relation to a triple shooting incident that took place in Cole Harbour Nov. 30, 2014.
The 22-year-old is facing a new trial in relation to three charges of attempted murder from this incident.