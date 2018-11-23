

A Nova Scotia man who began collecting winter coats for kids with his father 20 years ago is keeping the tradition alive in his dad's memory.

Trevor Quinlan has been collecting “Coats for Kids” since he was a little boy himself.

It all started on a cold November day back in 1998.

“My friend was wearing a spring jacket,” Quinlan said. “He didn't have a winter jacket at the time, so I actually went into the house and asked my dad if we could give my friend my old winter jacket, and that kind of sparked the idea twenty years ago.”

Ever since, Quinlan has been collecting coats for kids in need during the annual Santa Claus parade in Sydney.

For the first several years, it was something father and son did together until one day in December 2005, just before Christmas, tragedy struck.

Trevor’s father, Kevin Quinlan, was electrocuted and killed in a workplace accident.

“We had just finished the parade and we were sorting coats,” Quinlan said. “We actually didn't finish distributing them, when my dad was in a tragic accident. So now, we continue collecting coats in his legacy.”

Today, two streets are named after Trevor's father and the other man who died that fateful day. They are just around the corner from where the tragedy took place.

“The fact that me and my dad started it, and he's no longer here, it just gives you the extra kind of kick to continue on helping others in Cape Breton.”

From humble beginnings -- 50 jackets the first year -- Coats For Kids has collected more than 20,000 coats over two decades.

“It was kind of eye-opening to see that there is a huge need for something as simple as a winter jacket,” Quinlan said.

Now living in Halifax, where he works as a nurse, Trevor makes the more-than-four-hour trip home each year to ensure the tradition continues.

The tradition is entering its 20th year.

Asked what he thought his father would think, Quinlan says:

“He would be jumping up and down. This was his pride and joy, to be able to take part in the parade and help others, so he would be … he'd be very happy.”

Quinlan is asking people to bring used coats to the parade this Saturday in hopes this special anniversary year will be the best one yet.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.