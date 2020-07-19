Advertisement
N.S. man killed in fatal ATV collision in Sheet Harbour
Published Sunday, July 19, 2020 3:46PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A 54-year-old man from Malay Falls, N.S,. has died after an all-terrain vehicle collision in Sheet Harbour, N.S., on Saturday.
RCMP say they responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 374 shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.
When police arrived on scene, they found the ATV and the driver deceased off the edge of the road.
The driver was identified as a 54-year-old man from Malay Falls.
No one else was involved in the collision.