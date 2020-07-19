HALIFAX -- A 54-year-old man from Malay Falls, N.S,. has died after an all-terrain vehicle collision in Sheet Harbour, N.S., on Saturday.

RCMP say they responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 374 shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived on scene, they found the ATV and the driver deceased off the edge of the road.

The driver was identified as a 54-year-old man from Malay Falls.

No one else was involved in the collision.