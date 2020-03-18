HALIFAX -- Jeremie Saunders is no stranger to self-isolation. The 32-year-old Nova Scotia man lives with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that mainly affects the digestive system and lungs.

While self-isolation is a new concept for most, Saunders says he’s been in training for this all his life.

“At least once a year, in 2019 it was three separate times, I get very sick,” says Saunders. “If I caught COVID today the chances of me making it through to the other side of that would be pretty slim.”

At first glance, Saunders may not appear vulnerable.

“Cystic fibrosis is what's referred to as an invisible illness,” says Saunders. “So you might see me and think ‘oh that guy's not sick,’ but you are quite wrong.”

Which is exactly why Saunders is urging people to listen to the current coronavirus warnings.

“You’re coming in contact with people who are immunocompromised every single day and that’s why it’s so vitally important to listen to what the health care professionals are advising us to do, which is keep a safe distance.”

Saunders has a few self-isolation tips for those who are experiencing it for the first time.

“Ample amounts of coffee… I’ve got a stack of books… there are a plethora of really amazing board games that are one player friendly… last night me and seven of my friends hopped on a video chat,” says Saunders.

If you’re still looking for something to do, you can check out the podcast Saunders hosts.

“Sickboy Podcast is a podcast that started about five years ago with me and my two best friends,” says Saunders. “The whole idea of the show is that we talk to people living with illness. We talk to people about the toughest and most challenging times and moments of their entire lives, but the twist is that it’s a comedy podcast.”

Saunders says, amidst all the stress and chaos, there’s one thing he wants people to remember.

“I can’t stress this enough, life will always be beautiful again, this is only temporary.”