N.S. man’s sisters struggle for survival in Syria and Türkiye after earthquake
Ibrahim AlAli is torn apart as his sisters in both Syria and Türkiye fight to survive the aftermath of an earthquake that hit the region Monday.
“My mom, she’s always crying and worried about her watching the news or talking to her,” said AlAli. “Sometimes she can speak to her but there are times the internet doesn’t work.”
More than 22,000 have died in the region since the magnitude 7.8 quake struck.
Though AlAli’s sister in Syria is with a group that also lost their homes, he said his sister in Türkiye is for whom he worries more.
“If they can have somewhere to live in, we can manage it. But they are living on the street with their children. The oldest is 14 years old.”
Since the disaster, AlAli said his sisters do not have access to any shelter, blankets or food.
“There’s not much help there because there are lots of people. They go to the mosque to stay there and even [if] they are to get a shelter or tent they have to have a group of 16 [in total].”
AlAli’s sister Lina, who is living in Türkiye, is also five months pregnant. He said she has not received any support.
“I talked to them and told them we are hearing on the news that the government is helping and they aren’t. They don’t have blankets. They don’t have anything,” said AlAli.
Members of Ibrahim AlAli's family stand and sit on a street following the earthquake that struck a portion of the border region between Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6, 2023. (Courtesy: Ibrahim AlAli)
To make matters worse, AlAli said during this time of crisis, discrimination towards Syrians living in Türkiye has increased. He recalls his sister telling him that while seeking shelter at a mosque, they were told by others seeking aid to go back to their country.
“The Syrians, they say, ‘why are you giving them food? Why are you giving them water? You should give it to us. This is our country.’”
A few years ago, AlAli applied to sponsor his sister in Türkiye but her application was rejected. AlAli is now looking at other programs to help bring her to Canada as quickly as possible.
He hopes the government reconsiders her application.
Federal Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has signalled the government may fast-track Canadian-bound applications from people in the earthquake zones.
The Canadian government deployed a disaster assessment team to the region Wednesday to determine what additional aid is needed.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
DEVELOPING | Unknown object U.S. shot down near Alaska was heading into Canadian airspace: sources
The unknown high-altitude object that the U.S. shot down near Alaska on Friday was heading into Canadian airspace, sources tell CTV News.
Women's national soccer team 'outraged' by Canada Soccer funding cuts
Members of Canada's women's national soccer team say they're feeling 'outraged' and 'deeply disrespected' by Canada Soccer after receiving news of 'significant cuts' to the program for 2023.
Did an Air Canada flight spot the Chinese spy balloon over B.C. on Jan. 31?
According to a government aviation incident report, a Jan. 31 Air Canada flight from Vancouver to Winnipeg reported a large balloon about 4,000 feet (1,200 metres) above it. That’s the same day the U.S. said a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon re-entered its airspace in Idaho.
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada granted creditor protection, winding down
Bed Bath & Beyond Canada Ltd. was granted an initial order for creditor protection by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice Friday under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act, according to the company acting as the court-appointed monitor for the case.
Judge who released man later charged in cop's death weighed Indigenous background
A judge who granted bail to a man later accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer noted his Indigenous background and the over-representation of Indigenous individuals in the correctional system when deciding to release the man from custody.
'Criminal networks' driving more convincing, frequent tax scams, cybersecurity expert warns
With tax season approaching, Canadians are being warned about the rise of sophisticated scammers pretending to be the CRA or banking institutions, as online criminal networks continue to grow.
Alec Baldwin says part of shooting charge unconstitutional
Alec Baldwin on Friday asked a judge in New Mexico to dismiss a five-year firearm sentencing enhancement in the charges against him, saying it is unconstitutionally based on a law passed after the shooting on the set of the film 'Rust.'
A fire table sold at Home Depot is being recalled -- due to fire hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall notification warning people about the fire hazard posed by a fire table sold at a popular hardware store.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | John Tory resigning as Toronto mayor after admitting to affair with staffer
John Tory will step down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.
-
Who is Jennifer McKelvie? What we know about the councillor poised to take over as Toronto mayor
Mayor John Tory has announced his intention to resign from office after admitting to having a relationship with a staff member.
-
Here's what John Tory said in his resignation speech
John Tory is stepping down as Toronto's mayor after engaging in a relationship with an employee during the pandemic.
Calgary
-
Indigenous community upset over Smith's version of Canadian history
Danielle Smith released a video from her trip to Ottawa Friday reflecting on the origin story of Canada that's not sitting well with Indigenous groups in southern Alberta, who are offended by what the Alberta premier said.
-
Blocked by a politician? Get in line. Why experts call the trend troubling
A constitutional challenge by a right wing commentator has sparked a larger discussion about the role social media blocking plays in politics.
-
Car crashes into building at Glenmore Landing
A vehicle crashed into a building in southwest Calgary Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Boy, 4, identified in deadly Laval daycare bus crash
A funeral will be held Thursday for one of the two children killed when a bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday in Laval, Que., just north of Montreal. Michel Bouchard, the parish priest, told various media Friday that he'd baptized the boy about three years ago and will now be presiding over his funeral.
-
Mont Tremblant commercial village for sale, bids likely to reach $100 million
The Mont-Tremblant commercial village was put up for sale Thursday as owning company Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) hopes to flip the property for up to $100 million. 'The response has been phenomenal,' said Scott Speirs of CBRE, the company brokering the property for JLL. He says prospective buyers have ranged from 'institutional investors' to those with personal properties nearby.
-
'Justice for Nicous': Protesters demand release of video footage in death of illegally detained Black man
Protesters gathered in downtown Montreal Friday demanding justice for Nicous D'Andre Spring, a 21-old-year Black man who died while illegally detained at the Bordeaux jail in December.
Edmonton
-
Downtown Edmonton has lost business due to social disorder: premier, recovery group
Edmonton's downtown has lost on business deals due to the safety issues plaguing it in recent months, the premier and a downtown advocate said this week.
-
Animal welfare body investigating Edmonton Valley Zoo
Canada's Accredited Zoos and Aquariums (CAZA) has launched an investigation into the Edmonton Valley Zoo.
-
Free little library looking for diverse books for Black History Month
The Perfect Pooches Book Nook is a free little library in McConachie, and owners Benjamin Alstad and his wife Chanelle are looking for donations of reading materials that celebrate diversity to give out throughout February.
Northern Ontario
-
North loses one riding in federal redistribution plan
Northern Ontario has lost one of its 10 federal electoral ridings, with many of the remaining nine being rejigged to incorporate new areas.
-
Scammers try to capitalize on Sault teen’s $48M win
A record lottery win in the Sault – an 18-year-old student won $48 million -- is being used to target social media users.
-
Battalion overagers making the most of their last OHL season
With less than three months to go in the OHL regular season, North Bay Battalion overagers Kyle McDonald, Kyle Jackson and Avery Winslow are soaking in what they have left.
London
-
Hitting the ice to show support for those impacted by a tragedy
Friends and family of victims involved in a collision on Bostwick Road in London gathered at the London Sports Park to play some hockey, show support and raise some funds.
-
Local efforts underway to support earthquake victims
Local volunteers are working tirelessly to aid victims in earthquake zones in Turkiye and Syria.
-
Two-vehicle collision sends four people to hospital
A T-bone crash involving a passenger vehicle and a full-sized commercial van sends four to hospital Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Bus rider injured in random machete attack: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a 50-year-old man was attacked with a machete on Ness Avenue after he got off a bus.
-
Mexico's smoking ban means travellers have to butt out before next visit
Travellers who enjoy sipping a cold beer and smoking a cigarette in Mexico may have to butt out before their next visit.
-
World Unity Convoy scheduled for Manitoba next week
Discussions online show a convoy is set to roll into Manitoba next week, nearly a year after a convoy protest took over downtown Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
O-Train service disrupted by broken piece in overhead catenary system near Lees Station
Ottawa's Confederation Line is only running on the eastbound track between uOttawa and Hurdman stations Friday evening after the arm that supports the wire in the Overhead Catenary System broke near Lees Station. OC Transpo expects repairs to be completed by Saturday morning.
-
OPP says no evidence of a weapon after hours-long manhunt in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is in custody following an hours-long manhunt southwest of Ottawa.
-
Fourth person facing charges in death of Ottawa physiotherapist
Kyle Andrades, 35, was found dead at a commercial building on Tenth Line Road late Tuesday night.
Saskatoon
-
'We just need answers': Fairhaven Community Association holds meeting regarding STC Wellness Centre
Over 250 residents attended a meeting called by the Fairhaven Community Association regarding the STC Wellness Center Thursday night.
-
'I love my culture': Sask. Indigenous dancer to perform at Super Bowl LVII
An Indigenous dancer from Saskatchewan is preparing for a performance of a lifetime, taking the stage at this year’s Super Bowl.
-
Here's how to prevent ice dams from causing damage to your home
An extended mid-winter stretch of temperatures hovering around the freezing mark has revealed layers of ice, better known as ice dams, built up on roofs across Saskatoon.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver developer seeking creditor protection, facing $700 million in debt
Coromandel Properties Ltd. has submitted a petition to the Supreme Court of B.C. for relief under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.
-
Recruiting new nurses a concern amid health-care staff shortage
With hundreds of psychiatric nurse positions unfilled in B.C., Vancouver's mayor is modifying his promise to hire 100 mental health nurses, who he said would work alongside 100 new police officers in the Downtown Eastside.
-
First-of-its-kind program in B.C. helping Merritt residents displaced by 2021 floods
Dozens of people hit hard by the Merritt floods 15 months ago are finally getting a new place to call home.
Regina
-
RCMP investigating suspicious death 'involving firearm' near Esterhazy following break in
RCMP are investigating what they said is a suspicious death involving a firearm after a man’s body was located in a residence about 20 kilometres south of Esterhazy and Stockholm, Sask., Friday morning.
-
14-year-old's magazine turning pages in Sask.
What started as a pandemic project has turned into a side hustle for Mossbank's Carson Green. The 14-year-old created a magazine called Everything Country and produces the magazine from start to finish, including writing, photos, and formatting.
-
Sask. neuropathologist contradicts cause of death in Catlin Goodwill manslaughter trial
An expert witness for the defence believes Catlin Goodwill’s infant son died from a virus, not head trauma, according to testimony on the fifth day of trial.
Vancouver Island
-
Suspect arrested after $55K in 'irreplaceable' books stolen from Victoria shop
One day after a handful of rare books worth more than $55,000 were stolen from a downtown Victoria book shop, the store says the collection has been returned.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek suspect after possible voyeurism incident at city aquatic centre
Mounties in Nanaimo, B.C., are investigating a report of inappropriate behaviour inside a change room at a city-owned recreation facility.
-
Saanich police arrest man speeding erratically in fake police car with drugs, child inside
Police in Saanich, B.C., arrested an allegedly impaired driver who was speeding erratically in a mock police vehicle with a young child inside.