N.S. man’s sisters struggle for survival in Syria and Turkiye after earthquake

Ibrahim AlAli is torn apart as his sisters in both Syria and Turkiye fight to survive the aftermath of an earthquake that hit the region Monday.

“My mom, she’s always crying and worried about her watching the news or talking to her,” said AlAli. “Sometimes she can speak to her but there are times the internet doesn’t work.”

More than 22,000 have died in the region since the magnitude 7.8 quake struck.

Though AlAli’s sister in Syria is with a group that also lost their homes, he said his sister in Turkiye is for whom he worries more.

“If they can have somewhere to live in, we can manage it. But they are living on the street with their children. The oldest is 14 years old.”

Since the disaster, AlAli said his sisters do not have access to any shelter, blankets or food.

“There’s not much help there because there are lots of people. They go to the mosque to stay there and even [if] they are to get a shelter or tent they have to have a group of 16 [in total].”

AlAli’s sister Lina, who is living in Turkiye, is also five months pregnant. He said she has not received any support.

“I talked to them and told them we are hearing on the news that the government is helping and they aren’t. They don’t have blankets. They don’t have anything,” said AlAli.

Members of Ibrahim AlAli's family stand and sit on a street following the earthquake that struck a portion of the border region between Türkiye and Syria on Feb. 6, 2023. (Courtesy: Ibrahim AlAli)

To make matters worse, AlAli said during this time of crisis, discrimination towards Syrians living in Turkiye has increased. He recalls his sister telling him that while seeking shelter at a mosque, they were told by others seeking aid to go back to their country.

“The Syrians, they say, ‘why are you giving them food? Why are you giving them water? You should give it to us. This is our country.’”

A few years ago, AlAli applied to sponsor his sister in Turkiye but her application was rejected. AlAli is now looking at other programs to help bring her to Canada as quickly as possible.

He hopes the government reconsiders her application.

Federal Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has signalled the government may fast-track Canadian-bound applications from people in the earthquake zones.

The Canadian government deployed a disaster assessment team to the region Wednesday to determine what additional aid is needed.