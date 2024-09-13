N.S. man sent to hospital after motorcycle crash in Canning

A 45-year-old man from Gaspereau Mountain, N.S., was sent to hospital following a motorcycle crash in Canning, N.S.

Kings District RCMP, along with firefighters and paramedics, responded to the crash on Highway 221 near Pereau Road around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.

When police arrived, they learned the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into the ditch.

The rider was taken to hospital by LifeFlight with life-threatening injuries.

Highway 221 was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.

