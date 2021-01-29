HALIFAX -- A man from Cambridge, N.S. has been sentenced for animal cruelty under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia.

In a news release on Thursday, the Nova Scotia SPCA says 66-year-old Hans Geser was charged in May 2019 for permitting an animal to be in distress and failing to provide an animal with adequate medical attention, both under the Animal Protection of Nova Scotia.

Geser was convicted in Kentville Provincial Court on Jan. 18. He was charged $25 per offence, making a total of $50.

On April 26, 2019, the Nova Scotia SPCA received complaints about a dog who was outside with porcupine quills in his face. SPCA Enforcement Officers responded to the scene and found the dog in distress.

The SPCA says when the owner refused to get the dog treatment, the dog was seized and taken for medical care.

"The Nova Scotia SPCA has a zero-tolerance policy for animal cruelty and neglect," wrote the N.S SPCA in a news release.

As a result of his injuries, the dog endured three surgeries to remove the buried quills. He fully recovered and was found a new home.