    • N.S. man seriously injured after pickup truck collides with guardrail

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

    A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Mahone Bay, N.S., Thursday afternoon.

    Lunenburg District RCMP, fire, and ambulance crews responded to the crash on Highway 3 around 12:30 p.m.

    Police say a pickup truck was travelling on the highway when it left the travelled portion of the road and collided with a guardrail.

    The truck stopped in the road.

    Police say a 57-year-old Chester Basin man was taken to hospital by LifeFlight with serious injuries.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

