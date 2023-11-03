N.S. man seriously injured after pickup truck collides with guardrail

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle crash in Mahone Bay, N.S., Thursday afternoon.

Lunenburg District RCMP, fire, and ambulance crews responded to the crash on Highway 3 around 12:30 p.m.

Police say a pickup truck was travelling on the highway when it left the travelled portion of the road and collided with a guardrail.

The truck stopped in the road.

Police say a 57-year-old Chester Basin man was taken to hospital by LifeFlight with serious injuries.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.