HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating following a serious single-vehicle collision in Wolfville, N.S., on Saturday.

At around 5:15 a.m., RCMP, alongside Emergency Health Services and the Wolfville Fire Department, responded to a collision on Highway 101. Police say they located a pick-up truck with extensive damage on the north side of the westbound lanes.

Police say the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 48-year-old man from Lower Sackville, N.S., was extracted from the vehicle and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Exit 10 and Exit 11 on Highway 101 were closed for several hours while a collision analyst attended the scene. Traffic was diverted until the road reopened at 4 p.m.

The investigation continues.