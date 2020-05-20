N.S. man taken to hospital after being pinned against building by vehicle
Published Wednesday, May 20, 2020 11:25AM ADT Last Updated Wednesday, May 20, 2020 1:03PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A man was rushed to hospital in Nova Scotia's King’s County on Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle and pinned against a building.
Police say at 10:30 a.m., they received a call that a man was pinned against the Home Hardware building in Canning, N.S.
The man was believed to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
Police say they don’t believe the incident was criminal in nature, and continue to investigate.
