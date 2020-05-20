HALIFAX -- A man was rushed to hospital in Nova Scotia's King’s County on Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle and pinned against a building.

Police say at 10:30 a.m., they received a call that a man was pinned against the Home Hardware building in Canning, N.S.

The man was believed to have suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police say they don’t believe the incident was criminal in nature, and continue to investigate.