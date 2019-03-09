

THE CANADIAN PRESS





A Nova Scotia man is expected back in court on April 24th to face charges of break and enter, and theft, after a citizen stopped him from fleeing police on March 6th.

Police say a man was located searching through an unlocked vehicle on St. Mary's Street, and the owner of the vehicle caught the male and held him until police came.

Investigators say the man committed a break and enter and theft from a house on St. Mary's Street and another theft from a vehicle on St. F-X University property.

Twenty year old Aaron Macmillan of Antigonish is facing charges in the case.