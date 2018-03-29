

CTV Atlantic





A man who pleaded guilty in connection with a hit-and-run collision that claimed the life of a 54-year-old military veteran in Sydney last year is set to be sentenced.

Jackie Dean Deveau had been receiving treatment for PTSD at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital when he was struck on Highway 125, just outside of the hospital, on March 11, 2017.

In January, 26-year-old Thomas Joseph Smith of Sydney pleaded guilty to leaving the scene, driving while disqualified, and obstruction of justice by destroying evidence.

Charges of criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death were dropped in exchange for the guilty pleas.

Five other people have been charged with being an accessory after the fact in connection with the incident.

Smith is set to be sentenced Thursday in Sydney provincial court.