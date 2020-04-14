HALIFAX -- A technology teacher from Nova Scotia has found a way to help frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teacher Tim Coombs is using 3D printers to make ear relief devices for frontline workers who must wear a mask for long periods of time.

“The devices go around the back of the head and they have little straps on them,” says Coombs.

“So instead of hooking the masks behind your ears, which is causing irritation -- I guess they say after a 12-hour shift your ears are pretty raw -- they hook it onto the little plastic strap that goes behind the head and that just keeps the pressure off their ears.”

Coombs says he posted on Facebook asking if people were in need of the device.

“People started saying, ‘Yeah, I could use those for sure,’” says Coombs.

“I’m a high school teacher. When the schools shut down originally I figured I might as well bring the 3D printers home in case there is any work I can do, or projects I can do from home, or if I’m going to get the kids to do any remote learning with them. So I had them home anyway.”

The process of making the plastic straps has become a time-consuming project.

“I’m getting up in the middle of the night to change the printer, change the prints out, put new ones on,” says Coombs.

“It’s a 24-hour operation. My wife’s been helping out, I can’t stay up every single night, so she’s been taking shifts here and there and helping me out. We just want to maximize our output.”

Coombs says other 3D printer owners have began to help him make the straps and, as a group, they’ve made over 4,000 so far.

“The requests started coming in for one, two, three, and then five and 10,” says Coombs.

“Then people started asking for them, everyone wants them -- can I have 100 for my unit, or can I have 400 for the whole centre, or the whole nursing home?”

Susan Steele saw Coombs’ post on Facebook and told her mother about the idea.

“She (Susan’s mother) wanted to get some for some healthcare workers. She and her quilting guild are making masks, so then we got the bands to go with it,” says Steele.

Coombs has received a number of thank-you messages from people letting him know the bands are making it easier for them to do their jobs.

“It’s nice to be able to help out,” says Coombs.