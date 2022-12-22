N.S. man ups the ante for annual '12 Dares of Christmas' fundraiser

Eric Anstey brought back his ’12 Dares of Christmas’ campaign this year -- and it was more outrageous than ever.

The Nova Scotia man acts on a dozen dares during the 12 days before Christmas.

The annual tradition generates laughs and money for scholarships in honour of his late cousin, Rylee Sears, who died from meningitis in 2015.

Rylee Sears, a Grade 10 student at Sackville High School, died from meningitis in 2015. (Facebook)

During his first dare this year, Anstey ate a chip that was so hot that its label came with a warning.

It was a shock to his palette, just like rollerblading down a sidewalk in a speedo and a Santa hat was a shock to anyone who saw it.

“I also think it’s something that Rylee really would’ve enjoyed that we would’ve found super funny and entertaining,” Anstey said.

Anstey has acted out a scene from the “Titanic” while standing in a shopping cart in the middle of a Walmart.

With his face covered, he ate food that friends and family handed him, including dog food.

He even jumped into a water aerobics class with board shorts and a bikini top and dressed up like a cheerleader at a cheerleading competition.

“It’s 98 per cent positive. Lots of encouraging words and positive things,” Anstey said.

“There are some negative things. There are some negative comments, especially when someone my size is wandering around with not a lot of clothing on.”

His 11th dare this year saw him eating 30 butterscotch puddings in 30 minutes, but he didn’t keep it all down. After a"time out" he finished the task with time to go.

Jokes aside, his dares inspire donations for a good cause. Funds raised go toward scholarships for students at Sackville High School who share his cousin's attributes -- kindness and leadership. He also hopes he raises awareness.

“The fact that meningitis is still something that’s fairly big concern. I know it’s something that again is in the news,” he said.

“It was born from a tragedy and in a way hopefully to honour a young man that left us way too soon.”

Anstey’s final dare took place Wednesday night -- trying on underwear at a women’s clothing store.

He’s daring everyone else to donate.