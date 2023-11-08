ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. man wanted for 2018 sexual assault arrested: RCMP

    Charles Blaize Young is pictured. (RCMP) Charles Blaize Young is pictured. (RCMP)

    The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 31-year-old man it had been searching for over the past five years has been arrested.

    Last month, police said the Eskasoni RCMP obtained a warrant for the arrest of Charles Blaize Young.

    The warrant was related to a sexual assault that allegedly happened in March 2018 in Eskasoni. Police said they were looking for Young since then.

    The warrant was also extended to Alberta as it was believed Young might have been living there.

    Young, who was residing in Eskasoni at the time of the alleged assault, is charged with:

    • sexual assault
    • sexual interference
    • failure to comply with probation order

    Police did not provide any details about Young’s arrest in a news release Wednesday morning.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News