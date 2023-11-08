N.S. man wanted for 2018 sexual assault arrested: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 31-year-old man it had been searching for over the past five years has been arrested.

Last month, police said the Eskasoni RCMP obtained a warrant for the arrest of Charles Blaize Young.

The warrant was related to a sexual assault that allegedly happened in March 2018 in Eskasoni. Police said they were looking for Young since then.

The warrant was also extended to Alberta as it was believed Young might have been living there.

Young, who was residing in Eskasoni at the time of the alleged assault, is charged with:

sexual assault

sexual interference

failure to comply with probation order

Police did not provide any details about Young’s arrest in a news release Wednesday morning.