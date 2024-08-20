N.S. man wanted on multiple warrants for fraud offences arrested in Saskatchewan

ATLANTIC
    A Nova Scotia man wanted on multiple warrants for fraud-related offences has been arrested in Saskatchewan.

    According to RCMP, Nicolas Eugene Croscup, 43, of Middle Sackville, falsely advertised used vehicles for sale, collected deposits from interested parties, and then cut off contact without delivering the vehicle.

    RCMP said the offences occurred between 2019 and 2021 in several communities across Nova Scotia, including Mount Pleasant, Digby, Wolfville, Falmouth, Beaver Bank, Middle Sackville and Halifax.

    Police said multiple warrants were issued after Croscup failed to appear in court, and they believed he had left the province.

    On Aug. 13, Croscup was arrested at a residence in Regina, Sask., with the assistance of the Regina Police Service.

    He was escorted back to Nova Scotia, and appeared in court on Aug. 15 and 19. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Sept. 16.

