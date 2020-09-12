HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia RCMP have issued a province-wide warrant for a man charged with offences in Kings County, N.S.

Christopher Robert Gregory, 29, of Whites Corner, N.S. is charged with three counts of failure to comply with a court order.

Police describe Gregory as a white male, 5’9 and 145 pounds, with red hair.

Police say they have made several attempts to locate Gregory, and believe he may be in the Kentville area.

Members of the public are asked to not approach Gregory if he is located, and call police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.