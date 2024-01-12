N.S. man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

Halifax District RCMP is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in connection to an assault in Middle Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday.

Police say 31-year-old Daniel Michaud of Oakfield, N.S., has been charged with:

assault

assault causing bodily harm

In a news release Friday, RCMP described Michaud as five-foot-10, around 175 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Police believe Michaud is driving a dark navy blue 2008 GMC Sierra with a black/grey hood. The vehicle is missing the front grill, and may be missing a licence plate.

RCMP say several attempts were made to locate Michaud, but they are now asking for help from the public.

Police are telling people to not approach Michaud, and to call police if they see him. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

