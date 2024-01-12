ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

    Daniel Michaud, 31, in a photo from the N.S. RCMP. (Courtesy: RCMP) Daniel Michaud, 31, in a photo from the N.S. RCMP. (Courtesy: RCMP)
    Share

    Halifax District RCMP is searching for a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in connection to an assault in Middle Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday.

    Police say 31-year-old Daniel Michaud of Oakfield, N.S., has been charged with:

    •  assault
    •  assault causing bodily harm

    In a news release Friday, RCMP described Michaud as five-foot-10, around 175 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.

    Police believe Michaud is driving a dark navy blue 2008 GMC Sierra with a black/grey hood. The vehicle is missing the front grill, and may be missing a licence plate.

    RCMP say several attempts were made to locate Michaud, but they are now asking for help from the public.

    Police are telling people to not approach Michaud, and to call police if they see him. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    U.S. Air Force officer crowned as 2024 Miss America

    Madison Marsh, a 22-year-old second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and master's student at the Harvard Kennedy School's public policy program, emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss America pageant in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday night.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News