N.S. man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant arrested

    Ethan Bradley MacQuarrie is pictured.

    A Nova Scotia man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant for sex-related charges has been arrested.

    The regional police in New Glasgow confirmed late Thursday that Ethan Bradley MacQuarrie had been apprehended.

    The 23-year-old from Pictou County is facing several charges, including sexual assault causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement and five counts of failing to comply with court orders.

    MacQuarrie is scheduled to appear in Pictou provincial court on Oct. 20.

