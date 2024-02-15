N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested
The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in relation to an assault that happened in Little River on Sunday.
In a news release on Thursday, police said they were searching for 33-year-old Christopher Charles Mattinson of Little River. He was arrested on Friday.
He is facing a number of charges including:
- assault causing bodily harm
- assault
- possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- uttering threats
- failure to comply with conditions
Police say Mattinson is being held in custody and will appear in the Amherst provincial court on Friday.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
