    • N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested

    Christopher Mattinson is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (RCMP) Christopher Mattinson is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (RCMP)
    The Nova Scotia RCMP has arrested a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant in relation to an assault that happened in Little River on Sunday.

    In a news release on Thursday, police said they were searching for 33-year-old Christopher Charles Mattinson of Little River. He was arrested on Friday.

    He is facing a number of charges including:

    •  assault causing bodily harm
    •  assault
    •  possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
    •  unauthorized possession of a firearm
    •  uttering threats
    •  failure to comply with conditions

    Police say Mattinson is being held in custody and will appear in the Amherst provincial court on Friday.

