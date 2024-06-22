N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say a man who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant was arrested Saturday on the Eastern Shore.

Brandon Grant, 26, was wanted for being at large.

RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment said officers responded to a report of a man in distress at a home in the 100 block of West Petpeswick Road around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The man allegedly damaged the home with an axe and ran into the woods.

