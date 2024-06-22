ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP

    Brandon Grant is pictured in an undated photo provided by the Nova Scotia RCMP. Brandon Grant is pictured in an undated photo provided by the Nova Scotia RCMP.
    Share

    Nova Scotia RCMP say a man who was wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant was arrested Saturday on the Eastern Shore.

    Brandon Grant, 26, was wanted for being at large.

    RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment said officers responded to a report of a man in distress at a home in the 100 block of West Petpeswick Road around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

    The man allegedly damaged the home with an axe and ran into the woods.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News