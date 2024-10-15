ATLANTIC
    • N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP

    Jeremy Llewellyn Nickerson is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (RCMP) Jeremy Llewellyn Nickerson is seen in a photo from the RCMP. (RCMP)
    The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 45-year-old man wanted on a provincewide warrant has been arrested.

    Police said in July a warrant was issued for Jeremy Llewellyn Nickerson of Antigonish, N.S., following several unsuccessful attempts to find him.

    He is facing charges of:

    • two counts of assault
    • mischief under $5,000
    • two counts of failure to comply with release order condition
    • failure to attend court

    Police did not provide any details about Nickerson’s arrest in a news release Friday afternoon.

