N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant arrested: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says a 45-year-old man wanted on a provincewide warrant has been arrested.

Police said in July a warrant was issued for Jeremy Llewellyn Nickerson of Antigonish, N.S., following several unsuccessful attempts to find him.

He is facing charges of:

two counts of assault

mischief under $5,000

two counts of failure to comply with release order condition

failure to attend court

Police did not provide any details about Nickerson’s arrest in a news release Friday afternoon.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.