A Maitland, N.S. man says Nova Scotians aren’t getting what they pay for when it comes to extended warranties.

It’s a stainless steel fridge, with an ice machine and touchscreen tablet- it will even show you what’s inside without opening the door. But Larry George isn’t satisfied with his high tech Smart Fridge.

“Misled, from the sales person right on up the chain of command,” says George, of the experience he has had dealing with his Samsung extended warranty.

George says the problems began back in September, when he purchased a larger model Samsung fridge from a large retailer in Dartmouth. George says the fridge that arrived, wasn’t what he delivered, and he has spent the last three months on the phone with Samsung and the store, trying to get a replacement.

“What I’m supposed to be offered and honoured is the extended four year warranty,” explains George.

He believes that the reason the warranty hasn’t been delivered, is because he lives in rural Maitland, N.S., and not a bigger city. The manual does warn that some areas aren’t eligible for in-home service.

“A company can’t purposely deceive you, but there’s no law telling them what they have to have in a warranty or an extended warranty,” explains Ed McHugh, a business professor at the Nova Scotia Community College.

When buying big ticket items, experts say the best strategy is to postpone the extended warranty, at least until you have time to go over all that fine print.

“First question you should ask is, do I have to buy it now, and how many days. What’s the period of time by which I can purchase it,” adds McHugh.

George is still hopeful that he’ll get the fridge he originally purchased.

“I like to take people at their so called honest word,” he says.

CTV Atlantic reached out to the manufacturer, but did not hear back before news time.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.