N.S. man who assaulted officer arrested: RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has arrested an Enfield man who allegedly assaulted a peace officer in New Minas on Jan. 18.

Police said in a Friday afternoon news release they had made several attempts to find 26-year-old Colby Bond but were not successful. By Saturday night, Bond had been found and was arrested.

No details about his arrest have been released.

Bond is charged with:

dangerous operation causing bodily harm

assaulting a peace officer with intent

flight from a peace officer

assault with a weapon

obstructing a peace officer

refusal to comply with a demand

possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of a controlled substance

two counts of failing to comply with a release order