

CTV Atlantic





A 74-year-old Nova Scotia man who failed to return from a fishing trip has been found safe.

Robert Philip Palmer left the Halifax area Monday to go fishing on North Mountain in Kings County.

He was reported missing when he failed to return home, and his vehicle was found on McNally Road in East Margaretsville, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP, Ground Search and Rescue volunteers, and a helicopter with the Department of Natural Resources, were searching the North Mountain area for Palmer.

Police said Wednesday that the man has been found and is safe.

No other details were released.