HALIFAX -- A 26-year-old man is facing impaired-driving charges after police pulled him over in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Friday.

Halifax Regional Police received a call about a possible impaired driver in Halifax before 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The caller provided a description of the vehicle, the licence plate, and the vehicle’s rough location to police.

The RCMP located the vehicle a short time later in Lower Sackville, N.S. They found a child inside the vehicle.

Police say the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested. The child was placed in the care of a responsible person.

No one was injured.

The Middle Sackville man was taken to the Lower Sackville RCMP detachment, where he provided breath samples.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on August 26 at 9:30 a.m.

His name has not been released.