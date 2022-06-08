N.S. mass shooting inquiry: Communications official admits warning was delayed
An RCMP official broke down in tears when she told a public inquiry Wednesday that the unclear practices her team used to alert the public to an active shooter led to a crucial delay during the killer's 2020 rampage.
"Just know that, if I could go back and have those minutes disappear, I would do anything," a sobbing Lia Scanlan said when asked if anything should be changed to prevent such delays. "I just need people to know that. And we'll do better."
Scanlan's testimony stands in sharp contrast to what she told inquiry investigators last September, when she insisted she would not have done anything differently on the morning of April 19, 2020 -- the second day of a tragedy that would eventually claim 22 lives. At the time, she was director of strategic communications for the Nova Scotia RCMP.
The commission of inquiry has heard the suspect beat and bound his spouse around 10 p.m. on April 18, 2020, before he started killing neighbours and strangers in Portapique, N.S., where he also set fire to several homes. After receiving a series of 911 calls indicating that at least two people had been shot, four Mounties arrived at the scene 10:25 p.m.
An hour later, it was clear to the RCMP that an active shooter was on the loose, and, according to witness statements, he was driving a vehicle that looked almost identical to a police car -- though the Mounties found that key observation hard to believe, the inquiry has heard.
At 11:32 p.m., one of Scanlan's colleagues, RCMP Cpl. Lisa Croteau, posted a relatively innocuous tweet informing the public that police were investigating a "firearms complaint" in Portapique and that residents were asked to remain inside and lock their doors.
The inquiry has heard Croteau was aware of the active shooter but did not include that critical information in the tweet after speaking with a senior RCMP officer.
The Mounties did not issue any other public statements that night, even though the killer had yet to be found, gunshots were reported until 3 a.m. and at least three bodies had been found in the rural enclave.
Asked why the Mounties did not release any information about the killings for more than eight hours, Scanlan suggested there would have been a different outcome had she been there.
"You fix this by ensuring when critical incident commanders are called out, that the director of communications is also part of that call," she said, noting that it wasn't the policy at the time.
Scanlan, who indicated she always had her phone with her, said she was not made aware of what was happening in Portapique until early the next morning when she awoke at 6 a.m. to discover two missed calls from Croteau.
At that point, the Mounties were unaware the killer had escaped undetected from Portapique at 10:45 p.m., driving his replica RCMP vehicle to nearby Debert, N.S., where he spent the night.
Roger Burrill, a lawyer for the commission, asked Scanlan if Croteau's tweet was inaccurate because it failed to describe what had happened. Scanlan agreed.
Though the RCMP had obtained a photo of the car at 7:27 a.m., a tweet warning the public about the vehicle wasn't issued until 10:17 a.m. -- a delay that has been the focus of much speculation and public outrage, given that four people died during the time frame.
Scanlan confirmed she posted the RCMP's second tweet at 8:02 a.m., which stated for the first time that police were investigating an active shooting.
At that time, RCMP Staff Sgt. Steve Halliday decided the killer was still at large and driving a replica of a RCMP cruiser, based on evidence he received that morning. He has told the inquiry that's when he decided the public should be warned about the vehicle.
Halliday has said he asked Scanlan and Staff Sgt. Addie MacCallum to draft a statement with photos revealing the killer's identity and details about his car. "We have to get it out to the public ASAP," Halliday recalled saying.
Scanlan testified that she could not recall that conversation, but she confirmed that she may have had the car photo by 8:10 a.m.
"I was not told at that time to release the photo of the car," she said. "I was waiting on operational direction to send the photo out .... It wasn't being released for officer safety."
She denied receiving any direction about the photo from more senior Mounties, including Chief Supt. Chris Leather, who is under investigation for his role in controlling the flow of information to the public.
Previously released evidence has confirmed there was discussion among senior Mounties who believed that releasing information about the vehicle could have caused public panic and put police in danger.
At 8:54 a.m., the RCMP posted a tweet that included a description and a photo of the killer, as well as confirmation that the 51-year-old denture maker was armed and dangerous. There was no mention of the vehicle.
At 8:59 a.m., RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke emailed Scanlan to say she had a copy of the photo of the replica RCMP vehicle. Clarke was told to draft a tweet for MacCallum's approval, Scanlan testified.
Shortly after 9:30 a.m., the RCMP learned the suspect had resumed killing people in the area as calls came in about bodies found in Wentworth, N.S., and nearby West Wentworth.
The tweet prepared by Clarke received approval at 9:49 a.m. from Halliday. Clarke then sought approval via email from Scanlan, but there was a delay.
Scanlan testified that she did not see Clarke's email -- and two other emails seeking a reply -- because she was busy on the phone briefing other colleagues. "I had both phones in my ears and I was doing a lot of things at one time," she said.
As a result, the tweet with the photo of the replica car wasn't sent until 10:17 a.m.
Scanlan stressed that she did not expect Clarke to seek her approval. She confirmed the procedures being followed that day had not been written down.
"I didn't need to see (the tweet), but I wasn't clear on that," Scanlan said. "The explanation is a miscommunication or a lack of communication .... Absolutely a bottleneck."
Burrill's final question to Scanlan focused on the delay.
"We have 28 minutes that were unaccounted for, where that (tweet) was approved and where it didn't get sent out. Do you have any insight as to how things can improve, for that not to ever happen again?"
"Yea, standard operating procedures," she said, lifting a tissue to her face and sobbing.
During cross-examination, Scanlan said she no longer holds the view that there was nothing she would change about her team's response. Her voice cracked with emotion as she described how she came to better understand what had occurred after looking at the submissions of other RCMP staff.
"I want people to know that not a day goes by that I don't wake up and think about the victims and their families and their kids," she said. "So, know that the delivery or how I came across in my interviews was just raw emotion and I didn't even know where this would end up."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2022.
With files from Michael Tutton in Halifax.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Crisis situation': Travel industry calls for eased COVID travel restrictions amid Pearson delays
As delays and long lines continue to frustrate air travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, the travel and tourism industry has been calling on the federal government to ease the remaining COVID-19 travel measures as a way to speed up service and address the staffing shortages.
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
Woman charged with manslaughter after newborn found dead in garbage bin: Winnipeg police
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 31-year-old woman after a newborn was found dead in a garbage bin.
Two Ontario teens face combined 100 charges following alleged gunpoint carjackings
A 19-year-old Toronto man and his alleged teenage accomplice who tried to steal a dozen cars at gunpoint in an 11-day stretch last month are now in custody, police say.
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state's second execution since officials resumed carrying out the death penalty in May following a nearly eight-year hiatus.
Uvalde student who survived mass shooting by playing dead speaks to U.S. Congress
An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in video testimony to U.S. Congress on Wednesday how she covered herself with a dead classmate's blood to avoid being shot and 'just stayed quiet.'
Posting photos of your children on social media? Experts warn there may be consequences
When sharing photos and videos of children on social media, experts say it is important for parents to keep the best interests of their kids in mind so as not to overshare and protect their right to privacy.
N.L. woman woke to find RCMP officers let themselves in, questioned young daughter
A mother in western Newfoundland says she feels shaken and unsafe after two male RCMP officers entered her home uninvited early Sunday morning while she was sleeping and questioned her 11-year-old daughter.
Island nations facing 'triple crisis,' Barbados PM says during meeting with Trudeau
The prime minister of Barbados is pleading the case of smaller island nations that are struggling to deal with a 'triple crisis' amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mia Mottley says Barbados is dealing with real-world impacts of climate change at the same time as COVID-19 and rising fuel and food prices.
Toronto
-
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
-
Man facing terrorism charges in Mississauga, Ont., mosque attack: police
A man who allegedly attacked worshipers at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque earlier this year is now facing terrorism charges, Peel Region police said on Wednesday.
-
Veteran Toronto police officer criminally charged
Toronto police say they’ve criminally charged one of their own after a veteran officer allegedly supplied confidential information to a member of the public about other individuals.
Calgary
-
Canadian social media rampant with disinformation on Russia-Ukraine war, report states
A report from the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy found Canada is a target for pro-Russian disinformation on social media.
-
Severely injured man dies after being found on road near 17th Avenue S.E.
An investigation is underway into a Wednesday morning incident in the city's southeast that left one man dead.
-
Sign, sign, everywhere an illegal sign in northeast Calgary, complains councillor
Dozens of illegally-placed signs advertising local businesses can be viewed as far as the eye can see along Calgary's Métis Trail, Country Hills Boulevard and other major roadways in the northeast, prompting an area city councillor to raise safety concerns.
Montreal
-
'It's obvious': Quebec Liberals accuse CAQ of sovereigntist agenda
Quebec Liberals accused the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) of a sovereigntist agenda Monday, claiming the party wants to hold a referendum for Quebec independence.
-
Shootings, violent crime on the rise in Montreal, annual report shows
A new report shows just how bad the problem of gun crime was in Montreal last year, but city officials maintain the metropolis is still a safe place to live.
-
Audit of several Quebec dioceses' records identifies 87 abusers in the church: report
An independent audit of more than 80 years of files involving nine Quebec Catholic dioceses found at least 87 abusers among church personnel, according to a summary of findings released Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
Thunderstorm risk in Alberta for late afternoon and evening
As of 3 p.m. a severe thunderstorm WARNING has been issued for areas near Brazeau Dam & Clearwater County. Hail as large as nickels, downpours, frequent lightning and potentially damaging gusts are possible in that area. The storm is moving east at 40 km/h.
-
Holland staying mum on plans for Oilers, but guaranteeing change during off season
Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland revealed little about his plans for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, speaking with media for the first time since the team was swept in the Western Conference Finals.
-
Red Deer gym battles U.S. corporation over Planet Fitness name
A Red Deer gym is in a legal battle against a large American company over a name and where it can be used.
Northern Ontario
-
More Ontario mask requirements to lift on June 11
Ontario’s top doctor has announced that most remaining COVID-19 mask mandates in the province will lift this weekend.
-
Five $1M lottery tickets sold in these Ontario areas, one in the north
While the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot was won in Quebec, Ontario residents won more than a dozen large prizes, with two sold in the north. Here is where they were sold.
-
Curling legend's cherished mementos stolen from Gravenhurst storage locker
An Ontario world and Olympic curling champion hopes his cherished mementos will be found and returned after someone ransacked his storage locker on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst.
London
-
Multiple youths pepper sprayed, one struck by baton in London, Ont.
One teen has been arrested after multiple youths were allegedly assaulted with pepper spray and a baton Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Fatal crash closes section of 402
One person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 402, according to police.
-
London police arrest man on sexual assault charges, believe there may be additional victims
London police have arrested a man in relation to an alleged sexual assault that took place in a park last month, investigators believe there may be more victims.
Winnipeg
-
Woman charged with manslaughter after newborn found dead in garbage bin: Winnipeg police
WARNING: This story contains disturbing details. Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 31-year-old woman after a newborn was found dead in a garbage bin.
-
Traffic snarled on Wellington Crescent due to stuck truck
Both directions of Wellington Crescent are closed near the train bridge by Wellington Park due after a vehicle ended up lodged under a bridge.
-
Bowman focuses on continued growth in Winnipeg during final State of the City address
For the last time as mayor, Brian Bowman gave his final State of the City address Wednesday afternoon, focusing on the continued growth of the city.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa's top doctor says 'widespread mask use' is no longer required in the community
Ottawa's medical officer of health says widespread mask use in the community is no longer required, as OC Transpo prepares to lift its mandatory mask requirements this weekend.
-
Ottawa paramedics at 'Level Zero' 526 times in first five months of 2022
There have been no Ottawa paramedic units available to respond to calls an average of more than three times a day so far this year, as the service deals with an increase in calls and significant delays offload patients in hospitals.
-
Council approves next step in Lansdowne 2.0 project
City councillors have voted in favour of starting the next phase of redevelopment at Lansdowne Park, bringing the city one step closer to a new arena, new stands at the stadium, and three new high-rises.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Public Schools slashes teacher jobs, adds $100 lunch fee
The city's public school board is cutting teaching positions as it deals with a budget shortfall.
-
Sask. man sentenced in 21-month-old son's murder
A Prince Albert man who killed his 21-month-old son has been sentenced.
-
How a Saskatoon teen's app got Apple CEO Tim Cook's attention
A Saskatoon teen met Apple CEO Tim Cook after winning a coding challenge.
Vancouver
-
'They fail special needs students': B.C. mom speaks out after son excluded from field trip
While the rest of his kindergarten class was enjoying a field trip, Luca sat in an empty classroom with his educational assistant. His mom says the school decided his disability would make it too difficult to include him
-
Truck collides with overpass in Richmond, closes Highway 99 south
The southbound lanes of Highway 99 in Richmond were closed Wednesday afternoon after a semi truck collided with the Cambie Road overpass.
-
Vancouver mayor wants more Granville Street bars to stay open until 3 a.m. if he's re-elected
With Vancouver's municipal election just over four months away, the city's mayor is outlining some of his plans to support the local night-life industry if he's re-elected.
Regina
-
Splash for a cause: How one Regina high school is raising money and awareness about homelessness
For the past month, Grade 11 and 12 students at Sheldon Williams Collegiate have been raising awareness and money for those experiencing homelessness in the community.
-
'Anomalies' found on the proposed site of the future Regina General Hospital parkade
Geotechnical assessment work for the proposed parkade at the Regina General Hospital (RGH) has discovered some “anomalies” according to a news release by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
-
'All free play for them': Swift Current school connects kids with nature
Sage Creek Prairie School has been a few years in the making.
Vancouver Island
-
Langford 'distraction theft' may be linked to Saanich crimes
Police in Langford are warning of a coordinated theft that may be linked to similar incidents in the Saanich area.
-
Greater Victoria home sells for record-breaking $13.2 million
A record-breaking home sale near Victoria has set a new benchmark for Vancouver Island's priciest single-family home ever sold through the real estate industry's multiple listing service (MLS).
-
New wastewater plant nears completion in Ahousaht, B.C.
The $28-million project is designed to accommodate the growing number of people moving to the community on Flores Island.