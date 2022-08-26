N.S. mass shooting inquiry deadline for final report extended into 2023

FBI affidavit shows concerns about documents at Trump estate

Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump's Florida estate early this year contained documents with classification markings, including at the top secret level, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month's search of the property.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House, in Washington, en route to his Mar-a-Lago Florida Resort, on Jan. 20, 2021. (Alex Brandon / AP)

ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS | Canadian wages tick up but still lag far behind inflation

A Statistics Canada report showed Canadians’ average weekly earnings increased 3.5 per cent in June 2022 compared with the same month last year. But wages are still less than half of the inflation rate which stands at 7.6 per cent.

Here's what to expect from Canada's real estate market as it cools this fall

After fuelling Canada's economy through the COVID-19 pandemic, the real estate market is showing signs of weakness as home prices fall and bidding wars dissipate. It's welcome news for prospective buyers hoping for a better price. But as the busy fall season nears, realtors and economists are at odds over how long the pricing slide will last and how low it will go.

  • Walmart says empty shelves in B.C. due to 'supply chain challenges'

    Walmart Canada is apologizing to customers in British Columbia as many shoppers have been finding store shelves either empty or low on grocery stock in recent days. Customers across the province have taken to social media and online forums to voice their disappointment at the lack of items like dairy, meat and fresh fruit and vegetables.

  • Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing man, 23

    Mounties are asking for the public's help finding a 23-year-old man missing from Nanaimo, B.C. William McMurray was last seen on Aug. 15 and police say officers began an investigation into his disappearance the same day.