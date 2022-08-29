N.S. mass shooting inquiry focused on recommendations as final phase begins Monday

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others

Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island