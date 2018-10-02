

CTV Atlantic





A massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting clients at a wellness centre in Elmsdale, N.S. is facing additional charges after more alleged victims have come forward.

Police started investigating the alleged incidents in July after a woman reported that she had been sexually assaulted on two different occasions during massage therapy sessions at the wellness centre in 2016.

After she came forward, police say another alleged victim reported a similar incident.

Martin Huybers of Upper Nine Mile River, N.S., was arrested on July 18 and charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Since then, police say five more people have come forward, and Huybers was arrested a second time on Sept. 13.

Huybers is facing six additional counts of sexual assault. He was released on conditions to not be alone with females in his professional practice.

Huybers is due to appear in Shubenacadie provincial court on Oct. 29, to answer to the new charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone who feels they may have been victimized to contact them.